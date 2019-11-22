CNN: Lev Parnas Willing to Tell Congress Nunes Spoke With Fmr Ukrainian Official to Get Dirt on Biden

A lawyer for Lev Parnas, one of the two indicted Rudy Giuliani associates, is telling CNN that his client has relevant information to share about Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

On Wednesday, the Daily Beast reported that Parnas “helped arrange meetings and calls in Europe” for Nunes late last year. That reporting came up during Thursday’s impeachment hearings when Eric Swalwell cited it and accused Nunes of “projecting” in calling Chairman Adam Schiff a fact witness.

CNN is now reporting that, according to lawyer Joseph Bondy, that Parnas is willing to testify before Congress that Nunes met with “a former Ukrainian prosecutor to discuss digging up dirt on Joe Biden”:

Bondy said that Parnas was told directly by the former Ukrainian official that he met last year in Vienna with Rep. Devin Nunes. “Mr. Parnas learned from former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin that Nunes had met with Shokin in Vienna last December,” said Bondy… Bondy tells CNN that his client and Nunes began communicating around the time of the Vienna trip. Parnas says he worked to put Nunes in touch with Ukrainians who could help Nunes dig up dirt on Biden and Democrats in Ukraine, according to Bondy.

The reporting from CNN says that they reached out to him twice for comment and him declining both times, saying things like “I don’t talk to you in this lifetime or the next lifetime” and “I don’t acknowledge any question from you ever.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

