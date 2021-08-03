CNN, MSNBC Beat Fox News in Viewer Demo for Two Daytime Hours on Monday

CNN and MSNBC were briefly ahead of Fox News in the 25-54 viewer demographic for a few hours during Monday daytime.

At 1 pm, CNN Newsroom with Ana Cabrera had 126,000 viewers in the demo — tied for first with MTP Daily. Fox News’ America Reports got 100,000 viewers in the demo.

At 2 pm, MSNBC got 135,000 in the demo, followed by 124,000 for CNN and 102,000 for Fox News.

At 3 pm, MSNBC fell behind, but CNN narrowly came out ahead of Fox in the demo — 138,000 to 128,000.

Overall, however, Fox News dominated the entire day, including with total viewers in those daytime hours.

In total day numbers, Fox News was watched by 1.41 million viewers, and 196,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 919,000 total and 131,000 in the demo, followed by CNN in third with 585,000 total and 126,000 in the demo.

Fox handily won in primetime, with 2.38 million viewers total and 341,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 1.49 million total and 210,000 in the demo. CNN again took third with 755,000 total and 157,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, Fox & Friends beat both Morning Joe and New Day, with 1.12 million total viewers (182,000 in the demo) to MSNBC’s 876,000 (113,000) and CNN’s 400,000 (87,000).

