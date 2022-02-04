Warning: The following video footage may be disturbing to some viewers.

CNN aired on Friday footage of Minneapolis police fatally shooting a Black man, Amir Locke, who was apparently not named in the no-knock search warrant related to a homicide investigation.

In police body-cam video of the Wednesday raid, a SWAT officer inserts and twists a key to open a door. One officer yells, “Police! Search warrant!” while another officer yells the same. Those words can be heard multiple times as police entered the residence.

They then call for Locke to put his hands up. Locke was on a couch and was apparently asleep until he woke up to the police, who also shouted “Hands!” and “Get on the ground!” Locke reportedly held a gun as police shot and killed him. According to The Star Tribune, “He was struck twice in the chest and once in the wrist.”

Locke was 22 years old.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced on Friday they will review the fatal shooting.

Locke’s death comes less than two years after another Black man, George Floyd, was killed when then-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin placed a knee on his neck while Floyd was in police custody. Chauvin was later convicted on murder charges and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

Watch above, via CNN.

