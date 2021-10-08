CNN’s John Berman and Harry Enten sounded the alarm on Friday on President Joe Biden’s plummeting poll numbers.

“President Biden’s poll numbers are, to use the technical term, not good,” anchor Berman mused in a morning segment with Enten, a data reporter, in an assessment of surveys conducted by CNN.

“This is the trend in Joe Biden’s job approval rating,” Enten said. “Look at August 1, you know, the approval was at 51 percent, the disapproval was at 43, that was a net right there of plus 8.” But as of October, CNN’s numbers suggested Biden’s approval rating had fallen to 44 percent, while the number who said they disapproved rose to 49 percent.

“So essentially going in the wrong direction,” Enten noted. “Not good.”

Berman concurred, saying, “Clearly underwater at this point.”

CNN surveys portray a rosier outlook for Biden than other pollsters. A Quinnipiac poll this week found Biden with approval from 38 percent of Americans next to 53 percent who said they disapproved, a deficit of 15 points. He received the largest rating deficits on his handling of the border (-44 points), foreign policy (-23 points), and tax policy (-17 points).

Watch above via CNN.

