CNN’s John King ran through some blistering poll numbers for President Joe Biden on Thursday.

The poll conducted between Jan. 10 and Feb. 6 found “only 4 in Americans, 41% at the moment approve of his job performance” – King started off, delivering the bad news from Biden.

“Nearly 6 in 10, 58% disapprove. That’s a tough number early in a midterm election year for the president of the United States,” King continued, before getting to the really brutal numbers.

“Why is this happening? This is fascinating,” King added, before running through the next set of numbers:

What has President Biden done for you? That you approve of? 56% of Americans, nearly 6 in 10 Americans, that means a decent amount of Democrats said ‘nothing.’ They disapprove of everything that’s happened.

“Now, yes, the president would say, ‘we passed the rescue plan, the bipartisan infrastructure plan,’ King noted, mentioning two of Biden’s major legislative achievements. “It is not sinking in, out in America,” King concluded.

King then broke down all the numbers for the question, “What Biden has done for you?”

“56% of Americans say nothing. They disapprove of everything that has happened so far. 15% say the president has helped with the economy. 6% say the coronavirus. Foreign policy issues, others,” King said

King then broke down Biden’s standing on the Covid-19 pandemic:

Without a doubt, the Covid pandemic is dragging the president down. His standing on Covid is underwater. Why? 75% of Americans say they are burned out. 60% say they are angry. 58% say they are worried. Half, 49%, say they’re confused. 47% say they’re optimistic.

“So as the numbers come down, maybe the present can turn this dynamic. Right now you just have a burned-out, angry country,” King concluded.

CNN notes online that the polling data is from a “random national sample of 1,527 adults initially reached by mail. It’s the second survey CNN has conducted using this methodology. Surveys were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.”

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

