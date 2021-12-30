CNN producer Rick Saleeby has resigned in the wake of allegations revealed by Project Veritas, a CNN spokesman said Thursday.

“Rick Saleeby does not work for CNN,” the spokesman said in a statement to TheWrap. “He resigned from his position more than two weeks ago.”

Fairfax County Police, meanwhile, told Fox News they were investigating the “serious allegations involving potential juvenile victims,” and that “detectives assigned to the Child Exploitation Squad of the Major Crimes Bureau are leading this investigation.”

“While we will eventually be transparent about our findings, safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance,” a police spokesman added.

The developments come weeks after Project Veritas’ Dec. 15 allegation that Saleeby — who served as a senior producer on Jake Tapper’s The Lead — had solicited sexual photos of his fiancé’s 15-year-old daughter. “The messages and videos were obtained by a woman who engaged in a sexual relationship with the producer in question for a decade,” Project Veritas noted at the time.

That followed a grand jury’s indictment earlier this month of another CNN producer, John Griffin, for seeking to “induce minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.” Griffin’s work at CNN included time as a producer for former host Chris Cuomo, who was fired this month after a network staffer accused him of sexual harassment.

