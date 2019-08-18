A CNN report on President Donald Trump immigration official Ken Cuccinelli leaves out the fact that Cuccinelli was a contributor on CNN until just a few months ago.

The report from Andrew Kaczynski details how Cuccinelli, the acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, helped found a group that described undocumented immigrants as “foreign invaders” responsible for “serious infectious diseases, drug running, gang violence, human trafficking, terrorism.”

However, the report does not mention Cuccinelli’s previous role as a pro-Trump commentator on CNN, which he left just a few months ago.

The omission was first flagged by The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi on Saturday.

To clarify: @KFILE’s story on Cuccinelli, and a TV segment about it on @CNN this afternoon, don’t mention that CNN employed Cuccinelli until May. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) August 17, 2019

In May, a CNN spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Cuccinelli would be leaving the network to join the Trump administration.

Mediaite has reached out for comment to the author of the story.

Cuccinelli recently appeared on CNN to defend twisting a poem on the Statue of Liberty, and was criticized for arguing the pro-immigrant poem was only referencing “people coming from Europe” to live in America.

