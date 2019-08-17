CNN Reporter Confronts Leader of Proud Boys After Portland Protest: ‘I Don’t Understand Why You’re Showing Up?’

CNN aired a relatively lengthy interview with a leader of the extremist Proud Boys group as protests in Portland between far-right and far-left groups wound down Saturday.

CNN’s Sara Sidner spoke with Enrique Tarrio, who was identified as a chairman of the Proud Boys.

Tarrio insisted his group was in Portland to “raise awareness for domestic terrorism.” Sidner noted another far-right leader was arrested just prior to the rally.

“Joey was spit on, pepper sprayed. I think Ted Wheeler needs an axe to grind and we’re not going to be that group. That’s why we came here today,” Tarrio said.

“I don’t understand why you’re showing up?” Sidner asked. “To antagonize the mayor or the city? There are people here, people of color in particular, that feel like they’re being terrorized because of language used by groups like yours against them.”

“What we did is we came, our message was bold today. Our message wasn’t we didn’t stay there, we didn’t antagonize anybody, we — we held our hands in prayer, we bent a knee,” Tarrio responded.

Tarrio went on to insist his group was egalitarian. “We have liberals, a lot of liberals. There’s actually one prominent liberal that’s here that’s part of our ranks,” he said.

Tarrio soon got into a heated back-and-forth with Sidner about the Proud Boys describing themselves as a chauvinist group.

“Women’s rights groups that are all women, they sexist, too?” Tarrio asked, rhetorically. Sidner noted that a number of women’s groups allow men to join.

Following the interview, CNN anchor Ana Cabrera stressed that the Southern Poverty Law Center has classified the Proud Boys as a “hate group.”

