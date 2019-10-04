White House senior advisers Mick Mulvaney and Jared Kushner are running point on the effort to defend President Donald Trump from the current impeachment inquiry, according to CNN.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics, anchor Jim Sciutto asked senior Washington correspondent Joe Johns to explain the White House’s effort.

“There has been talk about a Clinton-like war room, that seemed to go by the wayside, for a while it seemed like the president was his own war room on this,” Scuitto said, adding “But now it seems like there is a plan in place to push back, a team in place.”

“Right, that’s still, I would say, a work in progress,” Johns said.

“Jared Kushner, by the way, was one of the people who didn’t think a war room would be a good idea despite the fact that the Clintons did it back in the 1990s,” Johns continued. “But what we do know is that this team that is working on this is expected to also try to put together a timeline, if you will, a chronology of all the events leading up to that July 25th call between the president of the United States and the president of Ukraine.”

“Of course this is legal due diligence, if you will, in trying to unravel the nature of the relationship between foreign governments, and the White House counsel’s office is involved along with the Situation Room as they try to put together a record of all the calls that were made,” Johns said.

Johns went on to say that “Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, along with the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, are the people who are said to be leading that effort,” and added that “the other thing that’s important to say is that it’s pretty clear, in one form or another, the White House is going to go after the issue of process up on capitol Hill, specifically no vote for this impeachment inquiry.”

“As you said the top it’s not constitutionally mandated but could be a problem if the Democrats have to go to court to try to dislodge documents or depositions,” Johns said.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com