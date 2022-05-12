Republican Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Kathy Barnette previously made disparaging comments about the LGBT community and compared Islam to Nazism.

The commentator and author has come under fire this week for many past controversial statements.

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped Barnette on his show Wednesday night after it was revealed she previously called former President Barack Obama a “Muslim.” He also told his audience she had disparaged former President Donald Trump.

In newly-unearthed interviews and posts on social media, she made comments which are more extreme.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck unearthed new comments from Barnette Thursday evening in which she ripped Islam and attacked homosexuals.

The pair reported:

In posts, and comments on her radio show, Barnette frequently condemned being gay and transgender. “Two men sleeping together, two men holding hands, two men caressing, that is not normal,” she said on her radio show in July 2015, when a Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for same-sex marriage.

Barnette also said legalizing same-sex marriage was a slippery slope to normalizing pedophilia in 2015:

If love is the litmus test, who are we to say, well, your love is legitimate love, same-sex couples, but your love, father and daughter, is not legitimate. Or your love, one man and three women, is not legitimate, or one older man and a 12-year-old child. If love is the litmus test, it becomes a very slippery slope. And that is where we, we find ourselves today.

She further warned: “The aggressive homosexual agenda is coming soon to a kitchen table near you.”

Barnette also made remarks which compared Muslims to Nazis. Kaczynski and Steck noted she once said:

You are not a racist if you reject Islam, or if you reject Muslims, because they are not a race of people. They are a particular view. They are people that have a particular view of the world, and we have a right to discriminate against worldviews. We discriminated against Hitler’s Nazi Germany view of the world, right? That was a worldview. That’s how he saw the world around him. And we discriminated against it. We rejected it. We rejected Stalin’s view … of the world, right? Because that’s a particular view of the world that we don’t agree with.

She also stated: “Pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam.”

Barnette has surged in polling among a field of candidates that includes David McCormick and Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz. The race is now essentially a statistical tie.

After her performance in last week’s primary debate on Newsmax TV, she was celebrated by many conservatives.

This is woman is on Fire 🔥 like really on Fire! This is a must Watch Meet Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette @Kathy4Truth who is on Fireeeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wz6zfEyBzM — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 6, 2022

Pennsylvania, there is only one choice for the US Senate and it’s @Kathy4Truth! Kathy, is a strong conservative who will protect your liberties, and get our nation back on track. On May 17th, Vote Kathy Barnette for US Senate. She has my full endorsement!! — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 11, 2022

Hilarious that the people who want to focus on Barnette’s tweets (fair!) won’t say a single word about Dr Oz’s past If you are going to talk people’s records you have to talk about everyone’s Why not just be honest? — MAGA King Poso 👑 (@JackPosobiec) May 12, 2022

Others have warned she is a poison pill who will doom the party in November if she is nominated.

BASHES TRUMP!!! Kathy Barnette is NOT MAGA!!!!!!! Go home Kathy!! (Whenever the hell THAT is) https://t.co/q8RXkoDgcB — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 12, 2022

The discrepancies I’m pointing out in Kathy Barnette’s background pale in comparison to what the corporate media will do to the GOP candidate. If you guys think I’m being harsh, wait until the general election. I don’t care how good a candidate sounds. Vet them thoroughly. — John 1776 Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 11, 2022

Days before #PASEN primary, Trump says Kathy Barnette “will never be able to win the General Election.” But then adds that he’d “be behind her all the way” in the future if “she is able” to explain “many things in her past.” pic.twitter.com/mmUQ7TuGiS — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) May 12, 2022

Barnette’s qualifications have been questioned since her late surge in the polls. Some conservatives say they are unable to vet her past employment and military record.

