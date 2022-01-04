CNN is standing by its man, Andy Cohen, after he got plastered on-air during New Year’s Eve and hurled insults at seemingly everyone not named Anderson Cooper.

When cohosting the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage from New York’s Times Square with the CNN anchor, Cohen derided people from former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to Ryan Seacrest.

At one point during the drunken CNN event, Cohen took a shot at Seacrest, who was nearby hosting ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Cohen did not find the event to be particularly rockin’.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” the Bravo producer said. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Cohen was incensed by the rock band Journey’s decision to continue going on without former frontman Steve Perry, and the fact that the band was playing near him.

“We just got doused with confetti from the fake Journey appearing on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count,” Cohen said. “You get it? It’s not Journey! It’s propaganda. It’s propaganda. It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey. No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey.”

Cohen, as drunk people so often do, sobered up and addressed his behavior.

“The only thing that I regret saying — the only thing — is that I slammed the ABC broadcast. I really like Ryan Seacrest,” Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show Monday. “And he’s a great guy, and I really regret saying that. I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

CNN has finally addressed whether Cohen’s behavior met the Kathy Griffin severed head standard for termination.

Per a network spokesperson, Cohen was talked with about his behavior and will be around for the next New Year’s Eve party.

“Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv,” CNN said in a statement to E! “We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”

