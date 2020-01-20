Harvard law professor and newly-minted member of the Trump legal defense team was making a notably different argument about impeachment and abuse of power during the last impeachment of a president.

According to CNN archival video unearthed by investigative reporter Andrew Kaczynski, Dershowitz told then-host Larry King that impeachment “certainly doesn’t have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty, you don’t need a technical crime.”

Just hours after Dershowitz was announced as a member of Trump’s Senate trial defense team last week, the Harvard law professor went on MSNBC’s The Beat and made a highly conroversial claim to host Ari Melber: “Abuse of power, even if proved, is not an impeachable offense. That’s what the Framers rejected. They didn’t want to give Congress the authority to remove a president because he abused his power.”

His present-day comments dismissing presidential “abuse of power” as not rising to the level of an impeachable offense, which some legal experst immediately rejected, seemingly contradict his previous “corrupts the office” and “abuses trust” comments from August 1998 and will be fodder for critics who claim Dershowitz is trying to claim Constitutional objectivity and deny his real goal is simply to defend Trump.

