CNN’s Abby Phillip Says Judge’s Denial Has ‘Major Implications’ For Trump

CNN anchor Abby Phillip zeroed in on a part of the order denying Mark Meadows a change of venue that has “major implications” for ex-President Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

Meadows is a key witness in several of the cases against Trump, and a co-defendant in the latest indictment of Trump on 13 counts related to election crimes. On Friday, Judge Steven Jones — who was appointed by President Barack Obama — denied Meadows’ attempt to move the case from state court to federal jurisdiction, writing in part:

The Court does not take lightly these standards in rendering its conclusion that federal officer removal is not supported here. Rather, the Court concludes that if it were to agree with Meadows’s arguments regarding removal, the Court would have to turn a blind eye to express constitutional power granted to the States to determine their election procedures, as well as federal statutory and regulatory limitations on political activities of executive branch officials

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Phillip kicked off the show with the Meadows news, and keyed in on that passage in the ruling as a signal that Trump and others may have a hard tie making the same argument Meadows did:

Mark Meadows really wanted his Georgia occasion moved to federal court. But, as it turns out, someone took the stand against him. And because of that testimony, it completely doomed his chances. That person is Mark Meadows himself.

A judge rejecting Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, citing his own words on the witness stand. You see, when Meadows told the judge that he worked with the Trump campaign on so many things, including setting out that infamous call when Trump asked to find vote, that was not in the scope of his duties as a federal employee.

The judge says that if he were to agree with Meadows, quote, the court would have to turn a blind eye to express constitutional power granted to the states to determine their election procedures, as well as limitations on political activities of executive branch officials.

That comment right there has some major implications for Donald Trump and also potentially for his co-defendants.

Joining me now is Clint Rucker, a former prosecutor for Fulton County, Georgia, who worked with District Attorney Fani Willis.

Now, Clint, Meadows is appealing tonight this ruling, but it is significant that the judge pretty clearly and firmly knocked down a lot of the arguments that he and his attorneys were making.

CLINT RUCKER: That’s right, and good evening, Abby, thanks for having me. You’re absolutely correct in that. I believe this is a major blow to the defense’s strategy, not only for Mr. Meadows but for many of the other co- defendants, as well.

I think it was a big part of the strategy, which to have this case removed to federal court and I think in very clear playing language Judge Jones has told them that that defensive strategy is not going to work. So, I think we really need to stay tuned.

PHILLIP: Yes, absolutely. I mean, I think there’s a lot more to come. Judge Jones also made it clear that this probably doesn’t apply necessarily to the other co-defendants, like Jeffrey Clark or even Donald Trump, this particular ruling. But does it set the bar for those other co-defendants who might try move this to federal court?

RUCKER: Right. And while Judge Jones was very judicious in the way in which he structured his order, tailoring it specifically to Mr. Meadows, to allow the other defendants to have their appropriate day in court, I think it does kind of set the tone and the road map for how this case will be looked at once those other defendants actually have their day and their arguments heard before the court.

And so I think that Judge Jones was very clear that this is a strategy that’s going to be a tough one to apply, whether it’s for the former ex-president or anyone else.