CNN’s Abby Phillip said Thursday that most viewers could only understand President Donald Trump if they had an “encyclopedia” or read the conservative Daily Caller website.

“You need an encyclopedia to understand what is going on because it’s a series of buzzwords that have meaning, perhaps, if you’ve been studying, you know, the Daily Caller, whatever it is,” Phillip said in a post-debate analysis on CNN. “But if you’re just a regular person going about your life, you’re not going to understand where — what rabbit holes the president is going down.”

Fox News referenced allegations on Thursday related to a business partner to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s family, Anthony Bobulinski, more than 150 times. A scan of online video clipping services indicated neither MSNBC nor CNN referenced Bobulinski once, despite Trump’s afternoon announcement that he was bringing Bobulinski to the debate as his special guest.

Phillip added that Trump was able to fit “a lot of words” into his allocated speaking time.

“So, you know, I noticed in this debate, you know, they were given two minutes to give their answers,” Phillip said. “The president gets a lot of words into his two minutes. When you listen to the words that are coming out, I do wonder how many people at home are really connecting the dots here between the words that he’s saying and what it means for them because sometimes it does sound like he’s trying to get as many of these buzzwords in, these buzz-attack words against Biden, but they don’t connect with real people.”

