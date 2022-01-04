CNN’s Brianna Keilar Brutally Mocks Trump in Epic Commentary on His ‘Affairs of the Heart’ with Despots

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar rattled off a brutal commentary on former President Donald Trump’s “affairs of the heart” with “strongmen” around the world, complete with video receipts.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Keilar delivered what has become something of a specialty for her: mocking commentary delivered with an acid tongue and thoroughly-researched video assets.

In this case, the subject was Trump’s recent endorsement of Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and its context — all with liberal doses of Princess Bride references.

Keilar read off Trump’s statement of endorsement for Orban, in which the former president said “He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister!”

“Orban is a right-wing strongman who has shifted Hungary away from democracy and toward autocracy in the past decade. He has weakened judicial independence, attacked the rights of journalists, and doubled down on the government’s control of media and for all of those anti-American moves. He has been rewarded with quite the following in pro-Trump circles,” Keilar said and played a clip of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson praising Orban.

Keilar then deployed the first of several romance metaphors, calling Orban “just the latest strongman flavor of the week receiving Trump’s affections, as Trump has made clear that he himself would prefer to be a strongman rather than a democratically-elected president at the helm of a co-equal branch of government that is the foundation of the American experiment.”

“If this were a rose ceremony on The Bachelor, Orban would be just a face in the crowd in competition with a litany of other despots like Vladimir Putin, with whom Trump has been particularly smitten,” Keilar said, then played a clip of the infamous “killers” exchange with Bill O’Reilly.

Keilar went on to muster her impression of the officiant at the Princess Bride’s wedding, saying that “Mawwiage, that bwessed awwaingement, that dream within a dream, because a mawwiage or a marriage between Russia or China and the US should be as destined to succeed as one between Prince Humperdinck and Princess Buttercup?”

But Keilar was just getting warmed up, as she illustrated Trump’s admiration for several more authoritarian leaders like Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, complete with video clips.

