CNN’s Brianna Keilar hounded Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) on Friday to declare that January’s unrest in Washington, D.C. was a product of “white rage” and military veterans.

The exchange took place during a discussion centered partially on a West Point seminar that has drawn controversy, titled, “Understanding Whiteness and White Rage.” Waltz has raised concerns about the seminar as a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

“I hear you object to this seminar that was offered, this talk that was offered, about understanding Whiteness and White rage,” Keilar noted in the morning interview. “And you make this point, which I think is a good one, that you shouldn’t be having military being told that they should oppose civilian institutions that, you know, should be overseeing them. But… we have to recognize that when you look at what happened on January 6th, military was overrepresented in that group.”

She called the protesters “anti-government extremists” and played footage of that day’s events before asking, “What do you call that if you don’t call it White rage?”

Waltz didn’t address the “White rage” comment, but said he believed Americans “need to be very careful about implying that the military had anything to do with that awful day.”

Keilar persisted. “Is that White rage?” she asked. “Look at the people in that crowd! Sir, look at the people in that crowd.”

“My issue with that seminar and the person teaching it is that, you know, she is teaching that White rage is a result of Black advancement,” Waltz replied. “Not 100 years ago. Today. I find that offensive.”

“Of course we want the advancement of all Americans — including those of color,” he added. “But that’s what’s being taught at West Point… and I don’t think White rage is a result of the advancement of Black people. And I certainly don’t think it should be taught to our future military leaders who should be color-blind, mission-focused and merit-based. That should be the focus of the United States Military and the United States Military Academy.”

Watch above via CNN.

