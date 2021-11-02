CNN’s Brianna Keilar Stunned By Anti-Mandate FDNY Union Honcho: ‘So You Are Vaccinated?’

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar was stunned to learn that FDNY union chief Jim McCarthy has been vaccinated against COVID-19, which McCarthy revealed during a contentious interview about his vehement opposition to the city’s vaccine mandate.

Keilar interviewed McCarthy — who heads the FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association — on Tuesday’s edition of New Day, amid a mass sick-out among firefighters as the vaccine mandate took effect.

Keilar began by trying to see if McCarthy would even admit that a sick-out was taking place. Apparently, he would not.

“There are people on medical leave and our members have to go see a doctor to be put on medical leave. So a doctor has put them on medical leave. They don’t pick that themselves. Anybody that calls with an illness has to go to the medical office and see a doctor. So a doctor puts each of our members on medical leave,” McCarthy said.

He also chalked up the increase in medical leave to firefighters riding out symptoms of the vaccine.

Asked to explain his opposition, McCarthy told Keilar that “we are pro-vaccine. We’re just ant-mandate,” and listed some reasons for that opposition, including that the mandate was “imposed” rather than negotiated with the union.

Keilar compared his position with someone “saying they are pro condom, but they are anti someone telling them that they have to wear one,” and jousted with him for several minutes over infection rates and natural immunity before bluntly asking the union leader a key question.

“You know, Jim and I ask you this because you are a leader in your union. Are you vaccinated?” she asked.

“I am,” McCarthy said.

“So you are vaccinated? You took that personal choice,” Keilar said and added “I think it’s a shame. It’s a shame that you are potentially losing firefighters because they won’t take a shot. And the union is opposing the mandate that the numbers show work.”

McCarthy reiterated his position, and Keilar wrapped up by saying “Yeah, look, it is a loss. I think it’s even sadder that it is a self-inflicted one.”

“It’s not self-inflicted. The mayor imposed it upon us,” McCarthy said, to which Keilar replied, “It’s a decision by your union members, and that is very clear.”

