CNN anchor Chris Cuomo went on a tear when members of a panel tried to cushion criticism of Fox News, telling his colleagues that there should be “No forgiveness” for the network, which he said “lies to their audience to benefit Trump.”

Fellow anchor Don Lemon began the segment by playing a clip for his in-studio panel — which consisted of CNN reporter Nia-Malika Henderson, and CNN analysts John Avlon and Margaret Hoover — of Fox News correspondent Eric Shawn calling out a Trump campaign lie to Fox Anchor Dana Perino — which is becoming a habit for Shawn.

Lemon and his fellows were not exactly laudatory — Lemon casually referred to the network as “state TV” — but several of them tried to make the point that there are some personalities on Fox News who are “gently trying to take their viewers to the truth,” as Hoover put it, and trying to talk some reality into President Donald Trump.

Avlon said that the “muscle memory” for telling Trump the truth has “atrophied,” but that some at Fox News are “trying to walk the difficult dance of saying ‘facts do matter, some of them.'”

Then Cuomo busted in remotely and tipped everything over.

“I don’t like a lot of what I’m hearing,” Cuomo said, pausing to briefly praise Eric Shawn, and when Lemon cut in to say they had also praised Shawn, Cuomo told him to “Give me a second, give me a second brother, I’m about to come heavy but here it comes.”

“The idea that their muscle atrophied… Make no excuses for people who made a definite choice to turn on journalism, turn on journalists, demonize other human beings with families, and do it to cotton favor with this president,” Cuomo said. “They’re all adults, they all knew what they were doing, and they did it with malice!”

“And this is a time where people will be remembered and the media should muscle up and remind everybody of what happened, and no forgiveness, it’s not our business to forgive,” he continued. “So there’s no reason to frost over anything that happened. Nobody’s taking truth serum, nobody’s had a change of heart!”

As Cuomo scolded them, the panel chimed in like a chorus to say “We agree with you we agree with you!”

“They’re all just playing to strength and now running from weakness,” Cuomo concluded.

The segment continued for another several minutes, but with a turn more in Cuomo’s direction.

