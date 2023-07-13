CNN’s Chris Wallace Defends Trump Blowing Off ‘Family Values’ Evangelical ‘Cattle Show’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said he understands why ex-President Donald Trump is blowing off a prominent evangelical event in Iowa, describing it as a “cattle show.”

Wallace was a guest on Wednesday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, to discuss the news and to promote this week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

Host Laura Coates asked Wallace to weigh in on Trump’s decision to skip the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa, and to lash out at the state’s Republican Governor Kim Reynolds.

Wallace said he “understands” Trump’s reluctance, given his position in the race:

COATES: Chris, speaking about candidates, of course, and whether they’ll enter, you look at places like Iowa, of course, as one of the main indicators of where people might be going if they intend to actually run. Trump has now decided he is missing a second big event there and it’s coming amidst a time when he’s been attacking the very popular state governor. So, is that going to hurt him there? WALLACE: Well, I can kind of understand his reluctance. There’s a big evangelical family values event this weekend in Iowa. And, you know, as the former president and as the dominating frontrunner at this point for the Republican nomination, I’m not sure he wants to be in one of these cattle shows. It is interesting that he’s taking some shots at the very popular Republican governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds. I don’t know that that’s anything more than the fact that she is trying to stay neutral. She’s been quite friendly to Ron DeSantis, and I think he’s just ticked off. And in addition to which, you know, I know that we love to get ahead of ourselves here, Laura, but I think what happens in July of ’23 is going to have a limited effect on what’s going to happen during the caucuses in January of ’24.

Watch above via CNN Primetime.

