CNN’s Chris Wallace Gushes Over Cassidy Hutchinson Following Bombshell Jan. 6 Testimony: ‘She Was Just Brilliant’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace gushed over surprise January 6 committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson following her bombshell testimony, telling viewers “She was just brilliant.”

Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and a front-row witness to the events surrounding the day, was the nucleus of a hearing during which she delivered bombshell after bombshell about the actions of then-President Donald Trump and his inner circle before and during the attack on the Capitol.

During CNN’s special coverage Tuesday, co-anchor Anderson Cooper asked Wallace for his take, and Wallace used the opportunity to extoll the style, substance, and character of the star witness:

CHRIS WALLACE: Can we talk about Cassidy Hutchinson? First of all – and I bow to – particularly to you and the – as somebody involved in prosecutions. She was a great witness. She was absolutely precise. She told you – I mean, if she heard – overheard a conference session, she’d say – Cipollone went in the room, he left the door open, he was standing in the transom. I was talking …

GLORIA BORGER: Right.

CHRIS WALLACE: … I could hear when I went into the dining room, I stepped back, but the door was open. I could see Mark Meadows, but I could in the background I could hear what Trump and Cipollone were saying. She was just brilliant. And really what you’re all saying is that to a degree that nobody has up till now, really nobody in all – the think of all the books we’ve read by all these great investigative reporters, none of them ever had the scene inside the base (ph), right? So there are some secrets still out there, but she connected the dots more than anybody has between Giuliani on January 2nd talking about well, there’s going to be violence and then she talks to Meadows and Meadows says it’s going be real, real bad. And then Cipollone comes in and then Trump’s knowledge – and she just connects the dots between the violence.

And remember, she also talks about Meadows talking to Michael Flynn and Stone in the …

GLORIA BORGER: Well …

CHRIS WALLACE: … but the only thing which you talked about your quote of the day, when she’s asked about the 2:24 pm tweet by Trump, where he basically – when Pence is under attack and he’s saying, too bad he didn’t show courage. She says, represent – I came in to represent the administration to show all the good it had done, when I read this, I felt frustrated, it was disgusting, it was unAmerican, it was unpatriotic and I was watching the Capitol being defaced over a lie.