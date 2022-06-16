CNN’s Chris Wallace: Leaked Eastman Emails ‘Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud’ About Trump and Violence on Jan. 6

CNN anchor Chris Wallace weighed in on leaked emails that show Trump lawyer John Eastman discussing the effect of the potential for “wild chaos” on Supreme Court deliberations prior to January 6.

The emails — obtained by The New York Times as well as the Jan. 6 committee — show Eastman and pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro discussing the Supreme Court’s internal deliberations about hearing a challenge to the Wisconsin election results.

Chesebro responded to Eastman’s claim of a “heated debate” within the Court by asserting that the “odds of action before Jan. 6 will become more favorable if the justices start to fear that there will be ‘wild’ chaos on Jan. 6 unless they rule by then, either way.”

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman chopped it up with Wallace about those emails, and Wallace told his colleagues that the implication was clear:

BRIANNA KEILAR: Let’s just go back to the beginning of what he was talking about, this e-mail where Kenneth Chesbro is talking about how the potential wild chaos or the violence of January 6 might actually pressure the Supreme Court to ask. It was so interesting to hear Raskin say that it doesn’t prove violence was a strategic instrument, but it does suggest that there was that kind of maneuvering within Trump’s circles. What did you think of that? CHRIS WALLACE: Well, I think the emails are fascinating. First of all, the email from John Eastman to Chesebro, which is saying that he, and John quite rightly was pressing Congressman Raskin about it, that there seemed to be some backchannel because he’s talking about a big fight inside the Supreme Court. And then Chesebro writes back and says, well, you know maybe they would rule on this would be a challenge to the Wisconsin results if they were worried, and this is all prospective, it’s before January 6, if they were worried about violence on January 6. So it does seem the congressman, as a member of the committee was understandably coy about it, that, you know, the idea that they’re even talking about violence on January 6 sounds like they’re saying the quiet part out loud.

