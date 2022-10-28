CNN’s Chris Wallace Weighs In On Hot Mic Moment, Says Republicans Could ‘Swing 20 to 30 Seats’ in House

CNN anchor Chris Wallace weighed in on the hot mic moment between President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and said while the Senate is a close call, Republicans could swing “20 to 30 seats” in the midterms.

Biden and Schumer were picked up on a live microphone Thursday discussing the state of play in the midterms in urgent terms, commenting on the Georgia and Pennsylvania Senate races that have been roiled by unexpected factors.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Wallace dropped by to preview upcoming episodes of his series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, but first weighed in on the hot mic moment, and what it means for the midterms:

BRIANNA KEILAR: All right. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, that is him caught on a hot mic expressing some concern over the Senate race in Georgia and some optimism over the Senate race in Pennsylvania with 11 days to go until the midterms. What can we expect? Let’s talk about it with the host of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. Chris Wallace himself. I do always I do always appreciate a hot mic moment, right? CHRIS WALLACE: Oh, absolutely. We live for those. BRIANNA KEILAR: You get the truth. But I found it interesting what his assessment was there. What did you think? CHRIS WALLACE: Well, it is interesting because you would think, in the old politics, that Herschel Walker, with all of the allegations about abortions, from a pro-life candidate, that he would be in real trouble. You would think that Fetterman would be in real trouble after his very halting performance in the debate this week. And what Schumer’s indicating is that it looks like Fetterman may not be in such trouble, and Walker is doing pretty well in Georgia. I mean, the Senate is so close, it’s 50/50. So if Democrats can’t flip one, they have to hold on to every one of their incumbents, like Raphael Warnock in Georgia. So, I mean, this is going to be fought out, you know, as opposed to the House, which tends to be more of a wave. And you could see a swing of 20 to 30 seats — at this point, more likely in Republican direction than Democratic. And in the Senate, it’s just block by block. Each individual race, each individual candidate.

