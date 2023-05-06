CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Praises King Charles For Willingness To ‘Investigate Royal Family’s History Of Slavery’

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour lauded King Charles III during his coronation for his willingness “to entertain, investigations into even the royal family’s history of slavery and the like.”

All three cable news networks carried the coronation live, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden represented the United States by attending.

During CNN’s coverage of the coronation, Amanpour brought up a topic that was prevalent during the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and funeral — British colonialism and slavery. The veteran journalist praised Charles for his lean towards diversity:

ANDERSON COOPER: As a student of British history and as a child was fascinated by British colonial wars. To see 4000 British troops dressed up like this in these you know, in these squares, I mean, it har– the only times you would have seen this in history is during war or coronation.

CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR: That’s right. And obviously, in all those years since, the idea of empire has become something that is not as as as as wanted, as it used to be, clearly for obvious reasons. And that whole colonial experiment, it has essentially evaporating. It’s not evaporated.

You know, this is really important to also talk about the idea of reparations and other such thing, which this king has said he’s willing to entertain, investigations into even the royal family’s history of slavery and the like.

And it’s really important to talk about this. And even India, which was the last great jewel in the crown, so to speak, has a very different relationship with the monarchy right now. There is a prime minister of Indian descent, and that is an idea of great pride to many people in this country.

And this king has paid attention and tribute to what is now a diverse nation, unlike it was during the reign and the coronation of his mother.

MAX FOSTER: This is amazing. A thousand musicians will be playing at the same time of several, you know, more than a dozen bands.