A family from Texas was among the Americans left in Afghanistan, CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported Monday.

Ward said in an evening report with Wolf Blitzer that she spoke with the family of four earlier in the day.

“They told me they had been going to the airport for two weeks trying desperately to get out,” Ward said. “They all had American passports. They had gone to Afghanistan to visit the mother’s family. And essentially, the issue was they couldn’t get past the Taliban. They were in touch with the U.S. military. The military was trying to facilitate their departure.”

U.S. CENTCOM Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie said Monday the U.S. government was aware of “hundreds” of Americans left in the country. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said last week officials were in “daily communication with Taliban commanders” about “who we want to see get in,” but Taliban forces blocked many evacuees, particularly Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, in the weeks after the group’s August 15 takeover of Kabul.

Ward said she spoke with another U.S. citizen who worked as a translator for the military. “She was actually told she could leave, but her friend who was an SIV holder … would not be allowed to leave, so she made the decision so stay,” Ward said. “They are now waiting to see what their future holds. What will the Taliban do? Will they stay true to their word? They have promised now and engaged with the international community publicly on this issue — that they will allow people to leave safely if they have the appropriate documentation, or if they are foreign nationals.”

Watch above via CNN.

