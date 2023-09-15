CNN’s Erin Burnett Asks Hunter Biden Lawyer Point-Blank: ‘Can You Categorically Say President Was Not Involved’ In Business?

CNN anchor Erin Burnett asked Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell point-blank if he could “categorically” say President Joe Biden “was not involved” in Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

News broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Davis Weiss has secured a grand jury indictment against Hunter Biden on three charges related to his purchase of a firearm.

Lowell has previously said the charges are the result of political pressure from ex-President Donald Trump and others, that a prior diversion agreement is still in effect for the gun issue, that the charge had never been brought as a “standalone” by Weiss’s office, and the law has since been ruled unconstitutional by an appeals court.

The attorney was on Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, during which he made those points anew — but Burnett wound down the interview by asking about the business dealings that underpin the Republican effort to take down Hunter’s father:

ERIN BURNETT: We have some recent polling. I don’t know if you saw it, but let me share one thing that really stood out to me, and that is this 61% of Americans say they believe that while he was vice president of the United States, Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings in Ukraine and China. Can you categorically say that the president of the United States was not involved in those business dealings and did not profit from any of them? ABBE LOWELL: What I can say categorically is that the president has spoken to this issue and his spokespeople have, and they’re the best people to do that. From our side of the equation, I can tell you that Hunter did not share his business with his dad. I can tell you that he did not share money from his businesses with his dad. And as the evidence out there, his dad, like all good parents, tried to help Hunter when Hunter needed that help. And if the facts matter, you can take a poll last week. You can take a poll next week. But when the facts come out, and I hope they do, they will see whoever has made that allegation that it is baseless. But it does show you if the Republicans yell loud enough at some point, it actually cracks through and people believe it.

