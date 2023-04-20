CNN’s Gary Tuchman Spends Comically Long Time Cajoling Official Caught On Tape Spewing Violent Racist Bile

CNN national correspondent Gary Tuchman spent a solid minute cajoling Larry Hendrix to speak about or apologize for the audio recording that features horrific and violent racist bile as a transfixed Hendrix cordially resisted.

Hendrix and three other McCurtain County, Oklahoma officials — McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, and sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning — were caught on tape making racist comments about lynching Black people and assassinating journalists.

For example:

SPEAKER #1 I’m gonna tell you something. If it was back in the day, with that when (NAME REMOVED) would take a damn black guy and whoop their ass and throw him in the cell? I’d run for (EXPLETIVE DELETED) sheriff. SPEAKER #2: Well, it’s not like that no more. SPEAKER: #1: I know. Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a damn rope. But you can’t do that anymore. They got more rights than we got.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, anchor Don Lemon played some of the audio, then tossed to Tuchman on location. After a brief intro, Tuchman played video of his comically persistent attempt to get something out of Hendrix, who had a really hard time quitting Tuchman:

GARY TUCHMAN: I’m Gary Tuchman with CNN. LARRY HENDRIX: Nice to meet you, Gary. GARY TUCHMAN: We were hoping we can give you a chance to have your say about these audio tapes. LARRY HENDRIX: Gary, I would love to, but right now I’ve been advised to give no comments. As soon as I’m told, I can make something available. If you leave me your number, I’ll be glad to give you a call. GARY TUCHMAN: I’m happy to leave you the number. But would you admit that that was your voice on these tapes? LARRY HENDRIX: I’ve been told to make no comments. GARY TUCHMAN: Do you feel bad about what happened? Do you feel bad about the things that were said? LARRY HENDRIX: Sir, I have been instructed to make no comments. I appreciate you guys stopping by. (Hendrix shakes Tuchman’s hand) GARY TUCHMAN: And you’re very polite. I’m just wondering if you can just personally say if you how you feel, though, about it. LARRY HENDRIX: I’ve been instructed to make no comment. GARY TUCHMAN: Because this could be a good time to say I’m sorry I made comments like that. That’s not me. That’s not who I am. LARRY HENDRIX: I understand where you’re going. I’ve been instructed to make no comments.

