CNN’s Gloria Borger Likens Joe Biden to Ronald Reagan: He ‘Went to the American People and Tried to Shore Up Support’

CNN analyst Gloria Borger on Monday compared President Joe Biden to the late President Ronald Reagan for his approach to stimulus negotiations.

“I think they’re making a really big bet here,” Borger said in reference to Biden’s team. “The big bet is that this covid relief package is going to be more popular with the country, including Republicans … than it probably will be with Republicans in the Congress.”

Biden and congressional Democrats are seeking to pass a $1.9 trillion plan aimed at economic stimulus related to Covid-19. Republicans in Congress on Sunday proposed a plan worth just $600 billion, with direct payments of $1,000.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki “was very careful” at a Monday press conference in “talking about, sort of, unity and bipartisanship,” Borger said, noting that polling showed around 70 percent of Americans support a stimulus proposal that would offer $1,400 stimulus payments to individual Americans. “It kind of reminds me in a way of Ronald Reagan who very often went over the heads of members of Congress who didn’t support him and went to the American people, and tried to shore up support for his plan outside of the congress if he couldn’t get it inside the Congress.”

A group of 10 Republican senators traveled to the White House on Monday to discuss the proposals. The group included Sens. Lisa Murkowski (AK); Bill Cassidy (LA); Mitt Romney (UT); Rob Portman (OH); Shelley Moore Capito (WV); Todd Young (IN); Jerry Moran (KS); Mike Rounds (SD); and Thom Tillis (NC).

Watch above via CNN.

