CNN’s Jake Tapper Asks Cassidy Hutchinson Flat-Out ‘Do You Think Trump’s Guilty?’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper straight-up asked Cassidy Hutchinson if she thinks ex-President Donald Trump is guilty of the 91 felony charges he faces, in cases for which Hutchinson has testified.

Hutchinson is the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and bombshell January 6 committee witness who has embarked on a media tour to promote her upcoming book “Enough” — which included a stop on Tuesday’s edition of The Lead for a well-researched grilling by Tapper.

Tapper asked a great many pointed questions, including bluntly inquiring about Trump’s guilt:

TAPPER: So, as you noted, he’s now facing 91 felony charges and four different investigations. He’s been indicted four times.

You have testified in front of the Georgia grand jury. You were interviewed by federal investigators overseeing the January 6 investigation, an indictment in the classified documents case, an indictment — how do you feel about the charges he’s facing? I mean, I know you’re not a lawyer, but I know that you also read these documents.

When you look at the evidence and then when you hear his excuses or his defense, I mean, do you think he’s guilty?

HUTCHINSON: I want to hold off on providing my personal opinions on that, and only because I — and with the platform that I think we all should look towards and the platform at least that I am trying to adopt in this era of my life is, it is sometimes just as dangerous to speculate about what could be going on behind closed doors at the Justice Department.

I am confident in our system of government. And I think that you have to leave it to the investigators to be able to collect the facts. And that is why I came forward and testify truthfully to all the investigations. I think that, if he is convicted, then that is a conviction that we need to accept as Americans and we need to trust our institutions of government.

But I will say this too, Jake. I think these are the people that were running our government at the end of the Trump administration, the very —

TAPPER: Yes, the most loyal of loyal Trump people.

HUTCHINSON: The most loyal of loyal Trump people and who have also been indicted.

Some people — some of these individuals have also been indicted. We have to think, what would a second Trump term look like? Would these be the people that are running the government, the people that are currently facing indictments? Who would work for Donald Trump in a second term?

That’s the question that we need to be asking ourselves going into this election season.