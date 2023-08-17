CNN’s Jake Tapper Goes OFF On ‘Wildly Dishonest’ Fox News Over Trump Arrest Segment

CNN anchor Jake Tapper blasted Fox News over a segment on ex-President Donald Trump’s arrest, and roasted the network over their bombshell defamation judgment along the way.

At issue is the opening commentary from Wednesday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, during which host Laura Ingraham went off on cable news personalities for “reveling” at the prospect of Trump’s “humiliation” at the hands of the Fulton County justice system.

Trump was indicted on 13 counts related to election crimes on Monday, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given Trump and his 18 co-defendants until August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has promised that if Trump is arrested, he will be forced to pose for a mugshot, which would then be made available to the press.

Tapper took exception to the commentary, but also torpedoed the entire network in the process of defending his colleagues.

“I know facts are a tough concept for the $787.5M defamation settlement channel, but in this piece CNN journalists & commentators, including conservatives, stating *facts* about Trump’s legal issues are falsely described as reveling in them. Wildly, characteristically dishonest,” Tapper wrote on the Social Media Platform Formerly Known as Twitter (SMPFKAT).

That’s a reference to the blockbuster Dominion defamation lawsuit in which Fox News agreed to a settlement that included a $787.5 million payout just before the suit was just about to play out in a weeks-long trial after volumes of damaging revelations were publicized pretrial. The settlement also included a mandatory “acknowledgment” of “the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”

The rebuke was captioned above a short clip that Ingraham posted in which she said “These people are sick,” and asked “How is a mug shot of the former president in any way necessary or in any way good for America? ”

The full commentary went on for a good seven minutes and included several clips of Tapper and other CNN personalities, as well as MSNBC stars, all discussing the prospect of Trump’s arrest and imprisonment.

