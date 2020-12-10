CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Out Trump Advisers Telling Him Election Scam Is Bad for Democracy, Demands They Come Forward

CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said multiple Trump advisers tell him that President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the election is dangerous, and demanded they begin to come forward publicly.

Appearing on Anderson Cooper 360, Acosta updated host Anderson Cooper on the latest thinking inside the White House about the election, including the absurd Texas lawsuit.

“The only rationale for making this move to the Supreme Court is to keep the money flowing in, as long as there is some sort of challenges going on, he can still raise money off this and take his followers for suckers,” Cooper told Acosta.

“And he can’t handle the fact that he lost, Anderson,” Acosta said, and added “Just as the president’s Covid denialism is endangering people’s lives, the president’s election denialism is endangering American democracy. This is not Bush v. Gore, this is Trump v. America right now.”

Acosta went on to tell Cooper that two of his Trump administration sources “have said there are attorneys who want nothing to do with the president’s case, Trump-friendly attorneys who do not want to be arguing any of this in a court of law because, by the way, not only does it put them in an embarrassing situation making these ridiculous claims, it could have serious consequences for their legal career.”

“And putting that to the side just for a second here, Anderson, I’ve also talked to Trump advisors who say what the president is doing is dangerous to the country, dangerous to democracy,” Acosta continued, “and I think it’s high time, Anderson, we talk about these anonymous sources all the time, what they are telling us behind the scenes, and so forth. It’s time for one of these advisors to come forward and say this publicly. That what the president is doing is dangerous to the country, because as you know Anderson, we can laugh about these claims that he’s making in court and so on, but there are millions and millions of people who believe him and will continue to believe him after he leaves office in January.”

“It is not a joke, it is dangerous,” Cooper agreed.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]