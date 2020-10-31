CNN’s Jim Acosta Posts Video of Trump Fans Moving Their Chairs Closer Together — As ‘Bye Bye Bye’ Blares at Trump Rally

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta posted video that featured supporters of President Donald Trump moving their chairs closer together before Trump’s first-ever socially-distanced rally — as NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” blared over the PA system.

On Friday evening, Acosta delivered a live report from the Rochester, Minnesota site of Trump’s rally, which was scaled back from 6,000 attendees to a limit of 250 people, with chairs at least six feet apart in order to comply with the state’s guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

But followers of Acosta’s Twitter feed got an additional treat, as the reporter documented some of the pre-rally activity that included flouting of the precautions that had been put into place, and an overflow crowd that pretty much ignored them.

“Trump rally in MN set up for social distancing as required by state officials. But still a big crowd outside venue not doing much distancing,” Acosta wrote.

Trump rally in MN set up for social distancing as required by state officials. But still a big crowd outside venue not doing much distancing. pic.twitter.com/MB7hEFXPTq — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 30, 2020

He then posted video that was rich in dark irony.

“Trump supporters getting antsy about social distancing measures in place at MN rally,” Acosta wrote. “Rally hasn’t started but some in crowd began to move their chairs together and then were asked to put them back the way they were.”

The video featured the scene as Acosta described — scored to the seminal boy-band hit “Bye Bye Bye.”

Trump supporters getting antsy about social distancing measures in place at MN rally. Rally hasn’t started but some in crowd began to move their chairs together and then were asked to put them back the way they were. pic.twitter.com/i2ZkXPMyUF — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 30, 2020

Acosta also posted photos that included Trump bypassing the socially-distanced-ish supporters to head for the overflow crowd.

Trump just got in motorcade. Appears to be heading to overflow crowd gathered outside event where they are not doing social distancing. The folks who are social distancing inside the venue don’t know what’s happening. pic.twitter.com/HeRy4u2qct — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 30, 2020

That rally took place on a day in which the U.S. shattered yet another record for daily coronavirus cases, breaking the 100,000 barrier by some accounts. The Johns Hopkins heat map places it at 99,321 cases reported Friday, and 1,030 Americans dead.

