CNN’s Jim Acosta Says White House Adviser Mocked Trump with His Own Rally Song: ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta told Anderson Cooper that one White House adviser summed up the state of President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election by citing the Rolling Stones tune that became a staple of Trump’s rallies.

For years, Trump played “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” over the objections of legendary rock band The Rolling Stones, but according to Acosta, Mick Jagger and company may be getting the last laugh.

On Tuesday night’s AC360, Cooper asked Acosta about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s tardy but very public congratulation of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Is there any sense of how the president feels about Senator McConnell congratulating the president-elect? What’s the status of that relationship?” Cooper asked.

“He has not weighed in publicly yet, has not tweeted about this yet,” Acosta said, but added, “I think the clearest indication of how the president feels could be captured in that White House briefing room earlier today. Kayleigh McEnany the press secretary was performing for an audience of one.”

Acosta then ripped McEnany’s remarks about a possible “continuation of power” for Trump, incredulously noting “She used those words, ‘continuation of power,’ suggesting that somehow the president might remain in office,” and calling the remark “a laughable thing to say.”

“On top of that, I will tell you, Anderson, there are people inside the president’s team of advisers who just, they’ve just given up on this and they can’t understand why the president can’t get to conceding that he lost this election,” Acosta continued.

“I talked to an advisor earlier this evening who said, who described it this way, talking about a Rolling Stones song that we used to hear played at the end of Trump rallies, ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want,’ and then the words of this advisor, ‘Cue Mick Jagger,’ meaning this is it. It’s the end for President Trump,” Acosta said.

Trump has since reacted to McConnell’s declaration in a midnight tweet. It was an unfavorable reaction.

Acosta went on to slam McEnany for lashing out at the media, and reiterated the remark he made as the press secretary left the podium Tuesday, telling Cooper “They have been the one spreading the disinformation since the election, Anderson.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

