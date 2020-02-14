CNN anchor John Berman cast Attorney General Bill Barr’s recent criticism of President Donald Trump — cosigned by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — in humiliating terms, saying the knocks on Trump’s social media habits amount to “saying the baby can’t use his cell phone.”

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Berman led a panel in discussing Barr’s recent remarks — which more than a few people interpreted as a token criticism meant to diffuse fallout from Trump’s interference in the Roger Stone sentencing — in which Barr said that Trump’s tweeting makes it “impossible to do my job.”

Co-anchor Alisyn Camerota also played a video of McConnell bravely agreeing with Barr without actually criticizing Trump.

” The president made a great choice when he picked Bill Barr to be the attorney general, and I think the president should listen to his advice,” McConnell said to Fox News’ Bret Baier and stuck to it.

“The White House says the president is okay with this, and as a political proposition, I bet he is,” Berman said, adding “Because this was good politics, it put out a fire.”

“However, the way that Bill Barr and the way that Mitch McConnell are now talking about the president in public, and I’m going to have to read this word because I have trouble with it, infantilization. The infantilization of the president, I don’t think he’s going to be able to take it,” Berman continued.

“They’re basically saying the baby can’t use his cell phone, we have to take the cell phone away from the baby,” Berman said. “That’s what they’re saying, and I don’t think over the next few hours the president’s going to be able to stand that.”

It wasn’t much of a Valentine for Trump, but no lies were detected.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

