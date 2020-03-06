CNN’s John Berman Skeptical of WH Explanation on Trump Canceling Trip to CDC: ‘Something Doesn’t Seem Quite Right’

CNN anchor John Berman met the White House’s explanation of President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a trip to the Centers for Disease Control — that he doesn’t want to interfere with their work — by saying “Something doesn’t seem quite right about that.”

On Friday morning, journalists noticed the cancellation via the official White House schedule, then reported a statement from a White House official saying that Trump didn’t want “to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency.”

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Berman read that statement, and added “Something doesn’t seem quite right about that, so we’re digging a little bit because we should note that the president is going to Nashville later in the day to survey the damage from the deadly tornado, where they are clearly still going about their work to clean up for that. So much more information still to be determined there.”

He then asked Democratic Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton for his reaction to the news.

“Well, it sounds like he might actually be taking this seriously for once, because he’s either respecting the fact that the CDC needs to do their work, or frankly, we know he’s a germaphobe and maybe he’s just afraid of going, and he’s actually reacting as people should, which is not taking unnecessary travel right now.”

But as Berman noted, Trump is still traveling Friday.

“This is a serious outbreak and I think that there’s a lot of misinformation coming out from the administration, remember this is a president who said that it’ll be cured in a matter of months, all of a sudden we’ll make up it’ll be a miracle it will be gone, the reality is that we need to be prepared for this and I don’t think we’re adequately prepared yet,” Moulton added.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

