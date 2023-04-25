CNN’s John Berman Takes ‘Hilarious’ Shot at New York Jets While Reporting on Blockbuster Aaron Rodgers Trade

CNN anchor John Berman took what many believe to be a “hilarious” shot at the New York Jets as he teased a report on the blockbuster Aaron Rodgers trade.

On Monday afternoon, news broke that veteran quarterback and answer to the question “What if Jake Gyllenhaal could play football and was weird about vaccine stuff?” Aaron Rodgers had been traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets in a blockbuster deal involving multiple draft picks.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN News Central, Berman — an admitted and open fan of the New England Patriots whose IQ was likely the inspiration for the film “80 For Brady” — took a subtle shot at the star quarterback’s new home:

JOHN BERMAN: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is headed to the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade for draft picks. Rodgers is a four-time league MVP and 2011 Super Bowl champ. But the flipside is he now has to play for the Jets. The NFL draft begins Thursday night. Sarah.

That crack drew a sharp reaction — and grudging acknowledgement — from one Mediaite editor:

admit it…you laughed.

Then maybe shook your head knowingly.

And then cried a little. — John Berman (@JohnBerman) April 25, 2023

I literally yelled “DICK!” and laughed. — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) April 25, 2023

Berman’s crack is only well-founded in the sense that the Jets are seen by many as a cursed franchise that hasn’t won a Super Bowl since before Joe Namath was wearing pantyhose.

But the team came closest to reaching the Super Bowl again under another veteran quarterback, journeyman and answer to the question “What has two thumbs and yells ‘You’re WELCOME!’ every time someone brings up the instant replay rule?” Vinny Testaverde. That 1998 season also resulted in the team’s best-ever regular season record at 12-4.

And the Jets are currently owners of the longest playoff drought in sports, so some observers might say they’re “due.”

