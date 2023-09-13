CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Maggie Haberman Repeatedly Note Trump/GOP Have ‘No Evidence’ For Impeaching Biden

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins and New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman repeatedly noted there’s “no evidence” to support claims made by ex-President Donald Trump and Republicans to justify impeaching President Joe Biden.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that he was calling for the launch of an impeachment inquiry without a vote of the full House, in the face of a membership that can’t provide sufficient support to prevail in such a vote. Shortly thereafter, CNN reported that Trump privately coordinated with House GOP members on impeachment strategy.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Haberman and Collins both made several mentions of the evidence — or lack thereof — against Biden.

At the top of the segment, Collins played a clip of Trump calling for Biden to be impeached and claiming he took a bribe from China, to which Collins pointed out “Obviously, no evidence about the millions of dollars from China.”

And Haberman also pointed to a lack of evidence as she told Collins the impeachment issue could “benefit Biden”:

HABERMAN: I don’t think that anyone else has enough votes to win the Speakership, right now, against him. But I do think it speaks to what everybody thought was going to happen, when he became Speaker, which is that he is going to be sort of beholden, to a certain group of right-wing Congress members. COLLINS: Yes. And for some of them, an inquiry is not even enough. They want to move full steam ahead — HABERMAN: Right. COLLINS: — with a full impeachment of President Biden. HABERMAN: Well, and it’s important to note, Kaitlan, that, look, to Congressman Goldman’s point, we don’t know — there’s no evidence, so far, that ties Joe Biden, to any of this, at least nothing that they have brought forward, and that we have seen. Now, they’re suggesting that that could change, if they move ahead. Something else that could change if they move ahead, is this could benefit President Biden. This could end up having ramifications, for Republicans, if voters, who don’t really want to see these kinds of inquiries, all the time, feel like this is going too far.

Haberman and Collins wrapped up the segment by noting the skepticism of Senate Republicans about the impeachment inquiry, again citing the evidence:

COLLINS: We have seen some moderate Republicans say they’re kind of fine with this. They’re surprisingly on board, a few of the moderates, here in New York. Senate Republicans, though, have been either outright dismissive, or deeply skeptical of this. Senator McConnell? I mean, how do Senate Republicans handle this, do you expect? HABERMAN: I think it’s a great question. And I think we’re going to see, in the coming days. But you are correct that a lot of them have expressed skepticism, about these efforts, so far, not just on impeachment, generally, but on where this is all heading, in terms of the evidence. Now, could something happen that changes that? Absolutely. But we’ll see.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

