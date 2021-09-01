CNN’s Kate Bolduan Rips ‘Hypocrisy’ of Texas Abortion Law — From Same People Who Oppose Mask Mandates

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan tore into the Texas abortion law that the Supreme Court declined to block, contrasting it with the state’s opposition to mask mandates.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of At This Hour with Kate Bolduan, the anchor took aim at the law in commentary positing an ironic contradiction between insisting that the government has the right to deny citizens a certain medical procedure, but doesn’t have the right to mandate a vital public health measure:

Let’s just be real. The very same people in the very same state who say, ‘Don’t you dare tell me to wear a mask.’ The same people who say that is government overreach because it violates individual freedoms. Those very same people clearly are saying now, never mind when it comes to my body and the medical decisions that I make with the advice of my doctor. Now that choice is totally fair game apparently to be taken out of my hand and dictated now by a bunch of politicians. That is hypocrisy. This is hypocrisy, the definition of.

On the one hand, Texas has banned local officials from instituting mask mandates that prevent the spread of Covid-19. And on the other, a restrictive new Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks has been allowed to go into effect by the United States Supreme Court, effectively gutting the protections of Roe v. Wade for Texans.

