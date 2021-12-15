CNN political analyst Margaret Hoover made the case that then-Vice President Mike Pence is “one of the heroes of January 6” for carrying out his duty to certify the 2020 election results.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor John Berman hosted Hoover to discuss recent developments in the congressional investigation of the Capitol insurrection.

Berman played a clip of Trump telling the crowd at a forum that “I think Mike has been very badly hurt by what took place with respect to January 6th, I think he’s been I think he’s been mortally wounded, frankly, because I see the reaction he’s getting from people.”

“Trump says Pence has been mortally wounded by following the Constitution…” a bemused Berman said.

“After signs to ‘Hang Mike Pence‘ were all over the Capitol, saying ‘mortally wounded’ is not a coincidence,” Hoover remarked.

“But I think it’s enormously important to just remind ourselves that for as much as people on the left, and on the right even, may have been disappointed that Mike Pence went along and supported Donald Trump for so long,” Hoover continued, “The reason we didn’t have a constitutional crisis on January 6th was because Mike Pence upheld the precedent of the Electoral Count Act by proceeding forth with the counting of the electoral ballots.”

“Mike Pence is one of the heroes of January 6th, whether you like it or not,” Hoover declared.

She went on to add that Pence “may have been politically mortally wounded by Donald Trump’s base, but he did the right thing by history and by the Constitution, the United States. And we need to reinforce the Electoral Count Act, so no vice president is ever put in that position again.”

By Hoover’s own accounting, Pence followed the law when he certified the electoral votes on January 6th just hours after Capitol Police led him to safety when he came within 100 feet of the rioters.

