CNN’s Poppy Harlow Brutally Grills John Eastman’s Lawyer About Bombshell Trump Charges

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow gave a brutal grilling to John Eastman attorney Harvey Silver over the role his client played in ex-President Donald Trump’s election plot.

Trump has been indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

One of the key defenses being advanced by Trump lawyer John Lauro in a string of media appearances is that Trump was just following legal advice from what ex-VP Mike Pence calls “crackpot lawyers” like Eastman.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Harlow pushed Silver chapter-and-verse on the allegations in the indictment, and things got contentious when Silver suggested she didn’t understand the purpose of attorneys:

POPPY HARLOW: Harvey, two more questions. HARVEY SILVER: People do not understand, the role of lawyers. Yeah. POPPY HARLOW: I understand the role of lawyers. I’m asking you about these allegations made in the indictment. In paragraph 18 of the indictment. It talks about what went on, the communication between your client and what happened in Arizona. The Arizona House speaker, a Republican who we know is Rusty Bowers. Did your client talk to the Arizona House speaker and ask him to decertify the election and then, quote, “let the courts sort it out” despite saying that he, quote, “did not know enough about the facts on the ground in the state of Arizona?” HARVEY SILVER: We will concede that. But what is, what is illegal about that? POPPY HARLOW: What are you, what are you conceding? HARVEY SILVER: That’s my — that’s. POPPY HARLOW: Specifically all that, all of that, Jack Smith’s team has right? HARVEY SILVER: That is within the bounds of the law. That’s what I’m saying. POPPY HARLOW: Did your client, let me ask you about another allegation then. On page eight, paragraph 89, I should say, of the indictment, this is talking about knowingly violating the Electoral Count Act. Did your client, in fact, circulate a plan that he acknowledged would violate the Electoral Count Act, what we were speaking about before? Is that correct? HARVEY SILVER: That I’m not sure of. But assuming that he did his role was as a lawyer trying to come up with the best arguments he could. I have had many cases where I’ve argued a point quite opposite something I argued in an earlier case. Lawyers have a particular role in our system. They do not have to be consistent from one case to another. POPPY HARLOW: But they cannot help in pursuance of committing a crime.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

