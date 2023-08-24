CNN’s Poppy Harlow Pushes Back When Chris Christie Bitterly Complains About Fox Debate Moderators

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow pushed back when New Jersey Governor Chris Christie ripped Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum over their moderation of the first GOP debate, pointing out an important piece of context.

On Wednesday night, eight candidates took the stage for the debate on Fox News, while Trump skipped the proceeding to do Carlson’s Twitter/X show. There were several wild exchanges that prompted one candidate to scold the moderators.

“You have got to get control!” former Ambassador Nikki Haley said to Baier and MacCallum at one chaotic point.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Harlow asked Christie for his “weakest moment” of the debate, but Christie decided to attack the moderators instead — after which Harlow pointed out the dodge, and how much time Christie got to speak compared to others:

POPPY HARLOW: What do you think your weakest moment was? CHRIS CHRISTIE: I think the weakest moment for for me was the weakest moment for everybody, Poppy, which was that that stage was completely out of control. And I’m disappointed that the moderators didn’t play a stronger hand in controlling what was going on. There were a couple of folks on stage last night who felt they could go over time, every time that they could interrupt and had a right to speak on every issue. And that’s where the moderators have to say no and shut them down. And that didn’t that didn’t happen. And so what it led to was there being no sense of control or focus on the debate… POPPY HARLOW: Okay… okay… CHRIS CHRISTIE: …during large portions of it. POPPY HARLOW: I asked for your weakness, but I don’t think you’re going to answer that. You did get the second most talk time. I’ll just say that.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com