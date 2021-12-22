CNN’s S.E. Cupp BLASTS Trump for Planning Jan 6 ‘Propaganda Event’ at Mar-a-Lago: ‘Makes Me Physically Ill’

Conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp blasted former President Donald Trump’s plan to hold a “propaganda event” at Mar-a-Lago on January 6th, the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection that Trump incited.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor John Berman asked Cupp about Trump’s plans, which were announced in a statement Tuesday.

Berman told Cupp that “he’s going to hold a news conference at Mar-a-Lago on January 6th, the one year anniversary of the insurrection.” and asked “What do you see here?”

“That makes me physically ill, John. January 6th was one of the darkest days in modern American history,” Cupp said. “People lost their lives that day for one reason, and one reason only: Donald Trump refuses to accept the outcome of an election.”

She continued:

He still refuses to accept that, he is still stoking that anger and that delusion, and the idea that he would hold any kind of propaganda event — Because let’s be clear, that’s what it will be, where he takes yet another opportunity to spread more lies, which I presume he will, where he exploits a tragedy, which I presume he will, and where he potentially stokes more violence and encourages, either tacitly or explicitly, people to try it again. Well, it makes me nauseous. It makes me sad and very nervous and afraid for what that event is going to do.

Berman noted “It also, I think, will be very interesting to see how Republicans in Congress respond to that. I mean, these are people who have largely followed him over the last year. Are they going to sing his praises on that day?”

Cupp was skeptical, saying that Republicans “are all in for Trump-ism. And I expect them to go even further than they already have on that day, in service of promoting Trump and retaining his voters.”

Watch above via CNN.

