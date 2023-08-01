CNN’s Tom Foreman Gets To The Bottom Of The Taco Bell Crunch Wrap ‘False Advertising’ Case

CNN’s Tom Foreman honored “Taco Tuesday” by getting to the bottom of a “false advertising” case pitting a dissatisfied customer against fast-food giant Taco Bell.

The case is centered on two of the chain’s popular offerings, the Crunch Wrap Supreme and the Mexican Pizza.

“Well, what’s happening is that this customer is very unhappy, up in New York, that what they’re seeing in the ads and on the menu is not what they’re getting. Take a look at the documents they have in their order. The Crunch Wrap Supreme: there is what they’re promised, they’re saying, and here is what they’re saying they’re getting. Very different product,” Foreman said. The photos on the display screen showed an appealing-looking product versus one that looked squashed to about half the size.

“Look at another one. You mentioned the Mexican pizza a minute ago, which I would argue might be grounds for a lawsuit from both Mexico and Italy,” Foreman told Brianna Keilar. “It’s not really pizza, but nonetheless, that’s what they’re promised and this is what they say they’re getting. And one of the big complaints here is, look at how small the amount is compared to over here. They say, ‘We think we’re getting half as much as we’re promised.'”

Foreman said the law firm handling the case has filed similar suits against McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King.

“Bottom line is, they say it’s unfair to consumers out there,” Foreman said. “They say look, in some of the language in the particular argument here, they say, this is something, when the economy’s not doing well, the ‘actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers are struggling financially.'”

Foreman said Taco Bell has not responded to a request for comment on the case.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

