CNN’s Van Jones Admits ‘We Were Going to Come Out Here and Praise’ Biden Speech ‘As Long As He Didn’t Embarrass Himself’

CNN contributor Van Jones acknowledged during a network panel discussion “we were going to come out here and praise” former Vice President Joe Biden’s performance at the Democratic National Convention “as long as he didn’t embarrass himself,” but said he did well enough to exceed expectations.

“He came out there and he gave an extraordinary speech,” Jones said during a Thursday panel moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “Listen, first of all, it’s very tough just to do the biography. It’s very tough to do policy, very tough to do attack and contrast, almost impossible to do all three well. He did all three well, and it was authentic. It was an extraordinary speech.”

Jones added, “We were prepared for it to be a terrible speech. As long as he didn’t embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise him. You don’t have to make anything up tonight. Joe Biden did that thing tonight. Unbelievable.”

Jones — who served as an environmental adviser to President Barack Obama — has offered unconventional commentary in the past. He memorably praised President Donald Trump — to the chagrin of Democrats — after his 2017 State of the Union address, saying, “He became president of the United States in that moment.”

