Coast Guard Admiral Confirms ‘Catastrophic Loss of the Pressure Chamber’ Sank Titan Sub: ‘I Offer My Deepest Condolences to the Families’

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed earlier today that wreckage from the missing Titan submersible was identified. Not long after that news broke, OceanGate released a statement saying that they believed all five passengers were lost. At 3:00 PM, they held a press conference with Rear Admiral John Mauger, who provided a statement before taking questions. Here is his full statement:

This morning, an ROV, or remote-operated vehicle, from the vessel Horizon Arctic, discovered the tail cone of the Titan submersible approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on the sea floor. The ROV subsequently found additional debris. In consultation with experts from within the unified command, the debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families. On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families. I can only imagine what this has been like for them, and I hope that this discovery provides some solace in this difficult time.

Additionally, we’ve been in close contact with the British and French consuls general to ensure that they are fully apprised and that their concerns are being addressed. The outpouring of support in this highly complex search operation has been robust and immensely appreciated. We are grateful for the rapid mobilization of experts on the undersea search and rescue, and we thank all of the agencies and personnel for their role in the response. We’re also incredibly grateful for the full spectrum of international assistance that’s been provided.

The ROVs will remain on scene and continue to gather information. Again, our most heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of the crew.