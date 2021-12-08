Coast Guard Officer Dangles From Helicopter in Efforts to Rescue Woman from Car on Brink of Plummet Over Niagara Falls

A woman was pulled by helicopter from a partially submerged car that was nearly swept away at Niagara Falls State Park on Wednesday, after a daring helicopter maneuver by the U.S. Coast Guard.

WGRZ reported that a vehicle entered into the river and stopped about 30 feet from the bank on the American side of the Falls, and only about 50 feet from going over the edge. After reaching the car by land was ruled out, the Coast Guard was called in to initiate a rescue from the air.

The daring operation was recorded by WGRZ photojournalist Jeff Preval and shared on Twitter.

The Coast Guard had lowered an officer into the car. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/kemA5xjtuE — Jeff Preval (@PrevalWGRZ) December 8, 2021

Prior to the rescue, the Twitter account Niagara Action shared video from the scene, which showed multiple emergency response vehicles on-hand. That video appeared to show the car was prevented from going over the falls after it became wedged into the river bottom.

BREAKING NIAGARA FALLS ACTION: rescue crews are currently on location at the Niagara Falls State Park for a vehicle in the water close to the brink of the American Falls. Possible person or persons trapped inside. 📹 Samar Hamilton pic.twitter.com/g2nuK5G3gw — Niagara Action (@NiagaraAction) December 8, 2021

State Parks Police Captain Chris Rola told the outlet, “We’ve never had a vehicle in the water this close to the brink.”

WGRZ has just reported the woman in the car has died. Authorities are waiting to identify her until her next of kin can be notified, but she was reportedly in her 60s and lived in the area.

