College Football Playoff Board Votes Unanimously to Expand to 12 Teams: Reports

By Kipp Jones Sep 2nd, 2022
 

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams as early as the 2026 season after the CFP board voted unanimously Friday for expansion, per multiple reports.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the decision was made early in the afternoon and that it will likely be implemented within four years.

Nicole Auerbach, senior college football writer for The Athletic, also reported the now-four team playoff would expand to 12 teams.

Auerbach  said the format would offer the six highest-ranked conference champions automatic bids. The remaining bids would be at-large.

Such a format could potentially leave the door open to non-Power Five programs playing for a chance at a national title.

The College Football Playoff replaced the BCS model after the 2013 season.

The model, which features two semifinal games and a title game, has been criticized since its inaugural season.

