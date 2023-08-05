‘Come Here Sweetheart!’ Trump TV Host Gets Harassed By Fake Trump In Orange Jumpsuit During Arrest and Arraignment

A parody ex-President Donald Trump harassed a pro-Trump TV host as she tried to cover the arrest and arraignment of the real Trump on charges related to January 6.

The arrest and arraignment of Trump after being indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election was an intense media circus on Thursday. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Among the media in attendance was Vanessa Broussard of Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), the pro-Trump outlet that broadcasts all of the former president’s rallies and arrests, and often conducts interviews with supporters of Trump.

But as Broussard was doing a sound check outside the courthouse in Washington, DC, a man dressed in prison garb and a Trump-esque wig could be heard doing his bit in the background — until he noticed Broussard and tried his act out on her:

FAKE TRUMP: Law and order. We love that. We do so well with the Hispanics. That’s right. We do so well with the Hispanics. He gets it! 2024. He told me right before you started filming, he said 2024 I’m voting for you. Look at this guy. Look at that camera. That’s a big camera. Not an iPhone. Not an iPhone. It’s a real camera. And look at this woman. Come here, sweetheart! We love RSBN, right? I’m telling everyone, indictment number three officially jumped the shark, right? It’s like Home Alone Three. The first two were great. We loved Macaulay. Then he got old. He started growing hands down here, and they found a new kid. It wasn’t the same. That’s what this is. Come on, let’s go. VANESSA BROuSSARD: Mic check. One, two, three, four, five, five. FAKE TRUMP: There’s my Caucasian American!

Watch above via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

