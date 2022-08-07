A Democratic Senator was caught on a hot mic sniping at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) out of frustration over a proposed amendment to the Senate inflation bill — which was eventually voted down 97-1.

In a rare Sunday morning Senate session to debate the spending bill which has been named the Inflation Reduction act, Sanders proposed an amendment which would raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent. But Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) took issue with the amendment — given all it took to bring centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) on board.

“The arrangement is that all 50 Democrats support this,” Brown said. He added, “We know that this is a fragile arrangement, and we’ve got to pass it — as much as I’d like to do [a corporate tax increase].”

Brown’s time to formally respond to Sanders had elapsed. But the Ohio senator managed to land a parting shot by way of hot mic.

“Come on, Bernie!” Brown said.

The vote immediately followed the comments from Brown. It was struck down by everyone except the man who proposed it.

