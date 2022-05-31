Comedian Crashes NRA Convention Q&A to Thank CEO Wayne LaPierre For Helping Curb Gun Violence With ‘Thoughts & Prayers’

Comedian Jason Selvig took the stage at last week’s NRA National Convention to thank CEO Wayne LaPierre for his “thoughts and prayers” in wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults.

Selvig, who is a part of the comedy duo The Good Liars took the stage in Houston, Texas over the weekend, where he was able to address LaPierre alongside other board members of the NRA.

He took the stage on Saturday for two, uninterrupted minutes:

SELVIG: I would like to say that I am sick and tired of the left-wing media, and frankly, people in this room today spreading misinformation about Wayne LaPierre!” Whenever there’s a mass shooting, they all say that Wayne LaPierre isn’t doing enough to stop these mass shootings and even implying that Wayne LaPierre has played a part in making it easier for these shooters to get guns, to get weapons. You heard it after Las Vegas, you heard it after pulse nightclub in Orlando. You heard it after Columbine, you heard it after Parkland. You heard it after Virginia Tech, you heard it after Sandy Hook, you heard it after El Paso. You heard it after Buffalo. You kept hearing that Wayne LaPierre isn’t doing enough. And frankly, that’s not true. The NRA under Wayne LaPierre’s leadership has provided thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. Maybe these mass shootings would stop happening if we all thought a little bit more and we prayed a little bit more. So I’m asking everyone in this room to think. To pray. Give your thoughts and your prayers and your thoughts and your prayers and your prayers and your thoughts. And if we give enough of these thoughts and these prayers, these mass shootings will stop. So I want to thank you, Wayne LaPierre for all your thoughts and all your prayers. Thank you.

A confused LaPierre sat silently on the stage as Selvig wrapped up his comments. A few claps could be heard from perplexed audience members.

We spoke directly to Wayne LaPierre at the NRA Convention and thanked him for all his thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EfdDrgD4Af — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) May 29, 2022

The Good Liars are no stranger to political stunts like these. In 2011, they posed as investment bankers protesting in Occupy Wall Street movement and have traveled all over the country, interviewing people on abortion and gun rights.

