Comedian Heckled In Dallas Following Dylan Mulvaney Joke: ‘F*ck You Transphobe’

Hard right comedian Chrissie Mayr was heckled at a gig in Dallas after she made jokes about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The video was uploaded by Mayr to her Twitter account on Thursday which is a compilation of clips from her stand-up show at Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub last week in Dallas. Mayr, whose comedy album is titled Live from January 6th, has made appearances on several right-leaning political commentary shows and has even guest-hosted a show on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Info Wars network.

It’s the long awaited TRANS JOKE walk out moment from my show in Dallas last week!! Enjoy! 🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/WgiMSZrmZC — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) May 11, 2023

“365 days — Like why has it been a year of girlhood and still no tits? That’s day one, okay. If I’m transitioning to a dude, day one, I’m getting a cock and not just — I’m getting the biggest one you can find. Like go into the back room, get me something black. Okay. I have something to prove here. Why no tits for Dylan? I don’t understand,” Mayr said as part of her routine, poking fun at Mulvaney who has been documenting her transition on TikTok.

“Because he’s a man,” a member of the audience shouted, which Mayr agreed with.

“No, she’s a woman,” another audience member clapped back.

“Uh oh. We have one of those,” Mayr remarked.

The camera zoomed in on a group sitting near the back of the room.

“We can all have different beliefs. Some of us can believe in reality and some of us can’t,” Mayr replied.

As the stand-up set continued, Mayr moved on to other jokes as the group silently got up to leave the venue.

“Fuck you, transphobe,” one member of the group shouted before exiting.

“Is that the best you can do? Oh my God, I’m so sad,” Mayr said.

“Make sure she gets home safe. I don’t want those women to get harpooned in the neck on their way to their cars,” Mayr added, making a crude joke about the heckler’s weight. “I’m worried about their safety. There’s poachers out there, they’re gonna want their tusks.”

Watch above Chrissie Mayr on Twitter.

